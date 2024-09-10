List of garbage pickup changes in capital area during Francine

The following areas of the capital region have announced that their garbage pickup services will experience changes, including closures, ahead of Francine's landfall:

Addis: Trash services will not run on Wednesday and will resume on Thursday.

Assumption Parish: Waste Pro will not service routes on Wednesday.

Baton Rouge: Waste Management suspended services in Baton Rouge on Wednesday.

Donaldsonville: Republic Services will not run its route in the city on Wednesday. The company plans to return to its normal route on Thursday and recover the Wednesday service on Saturday.

East Feliciana Parish: WastePro will not service garbage Wednesday and will run one day behind when service resumes on Thursday.

Iberville Parish: Garbage collection will be temporarily suspended on Wednesday and resume on Thursday, with all routes being made up on this day.

St. James Parish: Waste Management suspended services in the parish and surrounding areas on Wednesday.

St. Martin Parish: Waste Connections has canceled garbage service on Wednesday.

West Baton Rouge Parish: Republic Services is suspending operations for Wednesday only. Those services normally provided on Wednesday, will be recovered on the next regularly scheduled service day.