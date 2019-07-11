List of courthouses closed due to severe weather

BATON ROUGE - According to the Louisiana Supreme Court's website, multiple courthouses will be closed due to the weather.

Louisiana Supreme Court - closed Thursday and Friday

Municipal and Traffic Court of New Orleans - closed until further notice

Orleans Civil District Court (First and Second City Courts) - closes at noon Thursday

Orleans Criminal Court- closed Thursday

24th Judicial District Court- closes at noon Thursday

25th Judicial District Court - closed Thursday and Friday

38th Judicial District Court - closed Thursday and Friday

First Parish Court of Jefferson- closes at noon Thursday