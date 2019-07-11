83°
List of courthouses closed due to severe weather
BATON ROUGE - According to the Louisiana Supreme Court's website, multiple courthouses will be closed due to the weather.
Louisiana Supreme Court - closed Thursday and Friday
Municipal and Traffic Court of New Orleans - closed until further notice
Orleans Civil District Court (First and Second City Courts) - closes at noon Thursday
Orleans Criminal Court- closed Thursday
24th Judicial District Court- closes at noon Thursday
25th Judicial District Court - closed Thursday and Friday
38th Judicial District Court - closed Thursday and Friday
First Parish Court of Jefferson- closes at noon Thursday
