List of closures on Monday due to severe winter weather

BATON ROUGE - LOUISIANA: Officials announced on Sunday that state offices will be closed statewide Monday, February 15, due to serious winter weather.

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne is announced that as a winter storm passes through the area all state offices will be closed.

"All agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain on duty, report for duty or those who should report to alternate work sites as necessary. Officials continue to monitor conditions throughout the state, and this announcement may be updated," said officials. "This office closure applies to all nonessential employees, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19."

Ascension Parish: President Cointment ordered all Parish offices and buildings closed to all non-essential parish employees on Monday, Feb. 15.

East Baton Rouge Parish: All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will close on Monday, Feb. 15. This is in line with the City-Parish offices closing due to the incoming inclement weather as announced by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. Libraries will remain closed on Tuesday, February 16, in observance of Mardi Gras.