List of City-Parish offices closures ahead of Hurricane Laura

LOUISIANA - Here is a list of city-parish offices that will be closed due to the threat of Hurricane Laura.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH

All city-parish buildings in East Baton Rouge Parish will be closed Wednesday, August 26,

The 19th Judicial Court will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

The East Baton Rouge Juvenile Court will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

The Baton Rouge City Court will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Recycling services will be suspended for the week to allow Republic Services to focus on garbage and debris pick up.

LIVINGSTON PARISH

The Livingston Parish Council office will be closed Wednesday, August 26 and Thursday, August 27 due Hurricane Laura's expected arrival.

The Livingston Parish Government office will be closed Wednesday and Thursday