List of candidates qualifying for November election

BATON ROUGE - Find candidates qualified to run for elected office in the November election.

Qualifying dates: Wednesday, July 22, - Friday, July, 24.

Click HERE for a comprehensive list of qualified candidates maintained by the Secretary of State. IMPORTANT: Select 11/03/2020 from the election date drop-down tab to access the candidates who have qualified for the November election.

The November election features the race for President of the United States, members of Congress and some U.S. Senators. In Baton Rouge, the mayoral election is on the ballot along with other races.