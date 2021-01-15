Lions ready to roar in Spring football season

The Southeastern Louisiana football team opened its preseason preparations for the 2021 spring season on Friday afternoon at Strawberry Stadium.

Southeastern opened spring practice with a workout just under two hours. Southeastern head coach Frank Scelfo was pleased with his team’s performance in its first official practice ahead of next month’s season opener.

“We came out here with the right energy and effort for the first practice,” Scelfo commented. “Those are things we shouldn’t have to coach and we didn’t have to today. Our guys were champing at the bit to get out there and compete, which was awesome to see."

Scelfo also observed some of the typical first-practice mistakes that will need to be corrected moving forward.

“We were definitely sloppy at times,” Scelfo said. “We had some issues with the snap count and jumping offsides, as well as a few busted assignments. Those kind of mistakes are expected this early in practice, especially with all the excitement about getting back to playing. But those mistakes are easy to fix and we’ll get them corrected. When we have to worry is when the energy level and the desire to put in the effort to get better every day isn’t there, but we don’t have to worry about that.”

SLU is scheduled to open its six-game, conference-only spring schedule on Feb. 27 at Sam Houston State. The Lions host McNeese on March 6 at Strawberry Stadium to open its home schedule.