Lingering showers to break for a stretch of cool temperatures

For the second straight day, we saw a bit of a forecast hiccup in that showers really underachieved. Rain chances will diminish on Friday morning.

The Next 24 Hours: Through the night, a spotty shower or two remains possible beneath otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Thermometers will be just a little lower than Thursday morning, bottoming out in the mid 40s. Winds will shift to the northwest as a cold front pushes farther away to the east. On Friday, sunshine will break out from west to east by afternoon but the cooling northwest winds will keep highs in the upper 50s.

After That: Temperatures will stay below average through the weekend with highs near 60 and lows near 40. A weak disturbance moving across the region could spread some high clouds into skies Saturday followed by a thicker deck and perhaps a coastal shower on Sunday. A reinforcing cold front will swing through by Monday morning maintaining the string of below average temperatures. With several mornings expected to be in the mid to upper 30s next week, some spots north of I-10 could see patchy frost. Skies will be mainly clear Monday through Thursday. CLICK HERE to view your complete 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: A surface low and associated cold front will push well east of the area on Friday leading to northwesterly winds and therefore clearing, cooling conditions. Highs will only warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s Friday afternoon, and lows will dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s Friday night. Some moderation in temperatures will occur on Saturday as the atmosphere warms but advancing cirrus clouds will curtail any significant warming. These clouds will appear ahead of the next upper level trough approaching from the west. As this quick and moisture starved system moves through, expect a mostly cloudy and cool afternoon on Sunday with the possibility of a shower near the coast. As that trough moves away to the east, it will drag a reinforcing cold front and shot of northwesterly winds through the area. Thanks to a broad area of surface high pressure over the western United States, northwest winds will be persistent through the middle of next week. Rural areas north of I-10 could be cool enough each morning for some patchy frost. The upper levels will warm and therefore temperatures could return to average (67/45) by the end of next week.

--Josh

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.