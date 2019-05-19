Lingering Afternoon Storms Into Monday

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Lingering pockets of light showers still in our area, but will continue to break up and dry out this evening – especially after sunset. Mostly cloudy skies will stay overhead, as lows drop around 70° into Monday morning. Partly cloudy skies to start the workweek, with the potential for isolated afternoon storms developing along a sea breeze front. This front will be rather weak, but some strong cells are possible. Temperatures will be warming into the 80s by 10 AM, reaching a high near 88° with light winds out of the south.

Up Next: Afternoon pop-up showers taper off into Tuesday, before a stint of dry and warm conditions through the weekend.

The Tropics: An area of low pressure is expected to form by Monday several hundred miles southwest of Bermuda. This system could develop into a short-lived subtropical or tropical cyclone late Monday or Tuesday while moving northward or northeastward. Environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for further development by Wednesday. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance Monday afternoon, if necessary. Interests in Bermuda should monitor the progress of this system. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a 40% chance of tropical development within both the next 48 hours and 5 days.

THE EXPLANATION:

Lingering moisture and strong heating will keep isolated, afternoon showers in the forecast Monday and Tuesday. As we approach the midweek, a mid to upper level ridge will develop over the Gulf Coast. This ridge will also be associated with a surface high pressure, which will keep conditions dry, sunny, and warm. High temperatures will slowly break into the 90s on Wednesday, and near 93 over the weekend.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

