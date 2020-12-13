Line of storms will move through the metro tonight

Today and Tonight: Clouds will increase through the afternoon, with the chance of an isolated shower. Highs will top out in the low 70s. This evening, into tonight, showers and thunderstorms will move across the area ahead of a cold front.

A line of showers and thunderstorms will track across metro Baton Rouge around 8pm - 9pm tonight, exiting the area near midnight. One or two storms could be on the strong side, but widespread severe weather is not expected. The greatest threat for severe weather will be across southwestern Louisiana.

Into next week, the chilly air returns with highs only in the low 50s on Monday. Another cold front will sweep through the area late Tuesday, into Wednesday bringing a chance for rain primarily Tuesday night. A light freeze is possible Thursday and Friday morning next week. Check out the 7-Day Forecast here.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





