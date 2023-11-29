Lincoln Theater renovations to begin soon

BATON ROUGE - The architect tasked with renovating the historic Lincoln Theater said work will begin soon to bring life to the long-shuttered building.

Architect Franklin Lassiter said bids for work have been approved and renovations should begin sometime during December. In August, the Metro Council approved $45,000 worth of additional funding for the project.

WBRZ reached out to Dr. Thomas Durant, Chairman of the Board for the Louisiana Black History Hall of Fame—which owns the building. Durant has not returned our call.

The Lincoln Theater sits empty and vacant on Eddie Robinson Dr., right down the road from the Hotel Lincoln.