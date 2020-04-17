Lincoln Parish flight nurse receives distinguished national award

Tonya Barnard, Air Force Flight Nurse

Flight nurses, known for their skill and bravery, are highly trained Registered Nurses who provide emergency medical care to patients before and during transport to hospital facilities.

And one of Louisiana's own flight nurses has been recognized for her outstanding work.

On Friday morning, the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN) announced that Pafford Air One flight nurse Tonya Barnard is the recipient of the 2020 Distinguished CFRN Award.

This annual national award is given to one top transport nurse who exemplifies and advocates for certified nursing excellence.

Barnard, based in Ruston, exemplifies this by her swift yet efficient work with patients under the most extreme circumstances.

She stands out, not only for her work ethic, but for the support she provides to colleagues and patients.

Pafford Air One Senior Vice President/Chief Operating Officer Keith Carter said, "Tonya worked extremely hard to become a flight nurse and since then she has not stopped. She has continued with an exemplary work ethic and is well admired and loved by her coworkers. I am so proud of her and thankful to have her as a leader for Pafford Air One."

Since becoming an RN in 2010, Barnard has earned six nursing specialty certifications, including all five national emergency nursing credentials offered by BCEN. She has been a CFRN and a flight nurse since 2014.