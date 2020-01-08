Limousine company busy ahead of championship weekend

BATON ROUGE - For the last couple of weeks, LSU fans have been busy arranging their plans for the weekend and Monday's National Championship. For those looking to travel in style with a large group, they're booking rides through limousine services.

Carl Dawson with Distinct Limousine Services in Baton Rouge says he does about 750 services a year. His fleet of party limousines, limos, and cars stay busy with weddings, parties, and anniversaries. Lately, Dawson says the calls coming in have all been about football.

"The phone has been ringing off the hook," Dawson said.

The phone isn't just ringing, people are booking rides from Baton Rouge to New Orleans and making a weekend out of the events. His party limousines hold 18-20 people.

"Even if you are sitting in traffic you can sit back, relax, and enjo. Let someone else drive," he said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Dawson still had vehicles available. More information about the transportation company can be found here.