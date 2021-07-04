Limited Rain Chances for the 4th, Elsa Downgraded

Today and Tonight: Happy 4th of July!! Sunday will be a drier day thanks to a much drier air mass filtering in behind a stalled front that is draped across the area. We can't dismiss the possibility of a passing shower or storm with rain chances holding around the 50% areal coverage mark, but most of the activity should remain south of the I-10/I-12 corridor. A few storms may be heavy, also producing frequent lightning. Most of the rain activity will wind down overnight, with lows dropping into the mid 70s. Highs will reach near 90 degree in the afternoon hours.

Up Next: On Monday, rain chances remain at 80% areal coverage due to a resurgence in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico on the heels of a southerly wind, and some storms could produce heavy rainfall and dangerous lightning

In the Tropics:

Elsa was downgraded to a tropical storm overnight with winds of 65 mph and moving west-northwest at 13 mph. The current forecast track has Elsa affecting Cuba on Monday and then making a landfall along the west coast of Florida on Wednesday morning. With the current forecast, Elsa will not impact the local area. Changes in the track are still possible. Stay with us for timely updates. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.





