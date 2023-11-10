72°
Lil Wayne show at LSU postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances"
BATON ROUGE - LSU announced Friday that the planned concert with Lil Wayne at the PMAC was postponed.
In a social media post, the school said the change was due to unforeseen circumstances, though they did not elaborate.
The show, originally scheduled for November 15 at 8 pm, was set to feature the New Orleans rapper along with rapper Latto.
LSU announced on social media that refunds will be issued by November 15.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Lil Wayne show originally scheduled for November 15th at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center has been postponed. LSU is working diligently with the promoter to find a new date for this show.— LSU Tigers (@LSUsports) November 10, 2023
