Lil Wayne Didn't Perform Due to Police Search

Photo: Rolling Stone

MIAMI- Rap star Lil Wayne says he did not perform as scheduled at a Miami-area hip-hop festival because he was searched by law enforcement officers.

The rapper said on social media Saturday that he would not perform at the Rolling Loud festival at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens because police "made it mandatory" that he was searched before the show.

It wasn't clear Sunday which police agency or security company was involved.

The rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., was a headliner at the show. In his Twitter post, he said he couldn't go on.

"I do not and will not ever settle for being policed to do my job," he said in the post.

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested on weapons charges before the show.