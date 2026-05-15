'Like I was an animal:' Biker struck on College Drive speaks out as police search for driver

BATON ROUGE - A woman says she was hit by a car while crossing College Drive on her bike, and the driver kept going.

Cassieanna Dorsey says a blue Cadillac struck her and knocked her off her bike. She says the bruises and pain have stayed with her since the crash.

Surveillance video from a nearby business captured the moment the car hit Dorsey. It also shows the driver leaving the scene before other drivers stopped to help her.

"Traumatic, traumatic. Like some days, I cry just thinking about it. Some days I can't talk, some days I can't walk. It's bad," Dorsey said.

"I wouldn't, I wouldn't do it to anybody. I wouldn't do it to a dog on the side of the road; that's how I felt when they did it. like I was an animal or something."

Baton Rouge police say they respond to about 350 hit-and-run cases each month, which adds up to more than 4,000 a year involving vehicles and pedestrians. According to police, about half of those cases are cleared.

Officers say that when a driver leaves the scene, the charges against them automatically get more serious once they are caught.

"So now you've gone from a traffic crash to a hit-and-run incident. And so now that has escalated the investigation because once again, you have fled the scene of an accident where somebody could potentially be hurt," Saundra Watts with the Baton Rouge Police said.

With summer bringing more people outside, police are reminding drivers to watch out for pedestrians and cyclists.

"We're seeing more electric scooters, more bicycles, people out in the summertime walking with their families, walking with their kids. And we're asking the public to just be conscious of your surroundings, look both ways before entering an intersection," she said.

Dorsey said she has a simple message for drivers.

"I mean, if you hit somebody, just stop. Have regard for human life. Like I'm a human being at the end of the day," Dorsey said.

Baton Rouge police are asking anyone with information on the blue Cadillac to contact the department.