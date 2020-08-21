Like father, like son: LSU transfer Shareef O'Neal poses with Shaq statue on campus

BATON ROUGE - One of LSU's newest basketball players seemed happy to be standing in his father's shadow on Friday afternoon.

Shareef O'Neal couldn't pass up posing with the statue of his dad, Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, in front of LSU's men's basketball practice facility. The young O'Neal donned a black face mask and posted the photos to his Twitter with the caption, "Wassup pops!"

Shareef decided to follow in Shaq's footsteps in February of this year when he announced he'd be playing basketball with the Tigers. He played 13 games for the University of Los Angeles before announcing his transfer to his father's alma mater.