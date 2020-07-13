Like a 'war zone,' former police chief chastises crime after melee on Plank Rd.

BATON ROUGE - One person dead and multiple other people were hurt in a shootout that sounded like gunfire in a war zone overnight.

Baton Rouge Police released some information on the shooting Sunday afternoon, which happened in the 4700 block of Plank Road around 1:30 a.m. Police said there were reports of a shooting and numerous people were taken to the hospital, according to authorities.

Authorities confirm that Dunte Anderson 25, was found in a nearby field suffering from gunshot injuries. Anderson died at the scene.

Information will be released later, Baton Rouge Police said.

The shooting is another in a series of violent weekends. Deadly shootings are surging above previous years' violence.

Rounds of gunfire can be heard in a video posted on Facebook and shared by former Baton Rouge Police Chief Pat Englade.

The Facebook post is below: Graphic warning for language, violence

"Sounds like a warzone...This is one block from 1st District for BRPD at Evangeline and Plank," Englade wrote in a message where he shared the video originally posted by someone else Sunday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz