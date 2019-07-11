77°
Lightning strikes home in Livingston Parish, sparks attic blaze
SPRINGFIELD - Lightning in Livingston Parish caused some trouble for a homeowner Wednesday evening.
Firefighters responded to the house on Highway 1037 after a bolt of lightning caused a fire in the attic. Crews were quickly able to put it out.
Damage to the home was minimal. Thankfully, no one was injured.
In a separate incident, a tree fell across Walker N., north of Springfield Road. Sheriff Jason Ard praised the citizens driving by to stop and help clean up the mess.
