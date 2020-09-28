Lightning strike sparks apartment fire off Coursey Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Officials say an afternoon storm sparked a fire at an apartment complex Monday.

The flames were reported shortly after 2:30 at the Edgewood Apartments on Stumberg Lane. The attic of one of the apartments had caught fire after a lightning strike, witnesses told firefighters.

Crews were able to contain the fire before it spread to the rest of the building, and the unit itself only sustained water damage.

Both the Baton Rouge Fire Department and St. George Fire Department responded to the fire.