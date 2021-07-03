Lightning strike ignited fire at upscale home near LSU lakes

BATON ROUGE - Officials believe a lightning strike set a home ablaze by the LSU lakes Friday night.

Crews responded to the fire at a home on South Lakeshore Drive shortly after 8:30 p.m. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said firefighters arrived to find flames coming through the roof of the house.

The fire was contained to the attic of the home, but the rest of the structure suffered water damage. Investigators said a lightning strike likely sparked the fire.

The home was valued at $1.6 million, according to the fire department.