85°
Latest Weather Blog
Lightning strike causes house fire on South Lakeshore Dr.
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters arrived on scene to the 300 block of South Lakeshore Drive to find a house on fire.
According to reports, the fire was caused by a lightning strike. Crews arrived to see the roof of the home engulfed in flames. They made their way immediately to the second floor and put the fire out from the attic.
Trending News
The structure of the house was saved and the rest of the home received water damage.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'I felt like it was time to take a stand,' Baton Rouge...
-
It's back! WBRZ's annual July 4th fireworks show returns this year
-
Neighbor of dilapidated home speaks up again, homeowners given another year to...
-
River Center prepared to host largest indoor event in over a year
-
Governor signs bill redirecting tax money toward new bridge, interstate expansion