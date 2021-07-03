Lightning strike causes house fire on South Lakeshore Dr.

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters arrived on scene to the 300 block of South Lakeshore Drive to find a house on fire.

According to reports, the fire was caused by a lightning strike. Crews arrived to see the roof of the home engulfed in flames. They made their way immediately to the second floor and put the fire out from the attic.

The structure of the house was saved and the rest of the home received water damage.