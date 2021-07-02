75°
Lightning strike causes fire at plant in Plaquemine

Friday, July 02 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

PLAQUEMINE, La. - A lightning strike caused a transformer at a plant in Plaquemine to catch fire Friday evening. 

Shintech confirmed the fire in a statement, saying emergency teams are working to extinguish the fire. The fire was contained to an isolated area of the facility. 

No one was injured as a result of the fire and there are no offsite impacts related to the weather event. 

