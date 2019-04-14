69°
Lightning strike causes evening house fire, no injuries reported
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were called to a reported fire at a two-story house Saturday evening.
According to the St. George Fire Department, the fire was reported around 6:35 p.m. at a home in the on Willow Grove Boulevard near Cypress Barn Drive. The fire was located in the attic of the home. Officials say a lightning strike caused the fire.
Authorities say all of the occupants made it out safely.
While putting out the fire in the attic authorities discovered a water line had been ruptured. The line caused "alot of water damage."
The fire was brought under control just after 7.
