Lightning strike burns hole into side of East Baton Rouge home Friday

CENTRAL - Crews are responding to reports of a house struck by lightning in East Baton Rouge Parish Friday morning.

The strike was reported shortly after 9 a.m. near the intersection of Joor Road and Hampton Village Avenue. Officials say it burned a roughly 20-foot mark into the side of the home.

There is no fire at this time, but crews are putting a tarp over the hole to keep water from getting into the home.

No injuries have been reported at this time.