30°
Latest Weather Blog
Light power outages sweep through capital region as snow settles, sub-freezing temperatures continue
BATON ROUGE — More than 2,000 customers are without power in Livingston Parish following Tuesday's snowfall.
According to Demco, 2,630 of the company's nearly 49,000 customers in Livingston Parish were without power. As of 10:00 a.m., this is about 5% of the parish.
Demco also reported that West Feliciana had the most significant outage per capita, reporting 7% of its customers without power. However, this is less than 500 people.
Additionally, Entergy reported that less than 500 people were without power in both Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes.
Trending News
For more information about the continued sub-freezing temperatures, stay tuned to The Storm Station Meteorologists' newest forecast.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pointe Coupee Fire District 1&2 working fire at Mitchell Lane In Morganza
-
Firefighters battling massive house fire in Baton Rouge
-
Tuesday noon weather
-
Man killed in shooting at McDonald's along Airline Highway
-
'Not just for the homeless:' Baton Rouge, Gonzales finalize shelter preps ahead...
Sports Video
-
A trio of scorers help lead No. 5 LSU to victory over...
-
LSU Gymnastics has a type of poise that is helping lead them...
-
Southern men's basketball now 5-0 in SWAC play
-
Southern men's basketball beats Grambling in thriller
-
Southern women's basketball holds on late to beat Grambling 59-53