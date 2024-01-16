Light freezing rain continues as temperatures plummet overnight into Tuesday

The Arctic Blast that has been predicted by the Storm Station for more than a week will overtake the region Monday night. After a brief period of isolated, light freezing rain, 36 to 48 hours of frigid temperatures are expected.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A brief period of light rain and freezing rain is expected to end between 2-4am with some additional icing possible. Temperatures will plummet into the low 20s by dawn. Blustery north winds of 10-15mph will cause wind chills in the teens. Sun will shine on Tuesday and do its best to warm the ground. Temperatures will climb above freezing and get into the mid 30s for a few hours during the afternoon. Winds will continue to gust over 15mph, causing much lower feels-like temperatures. The winds will help to dry any remaining moisture or ice.

Alerts & Expectations:

Winter Weather Advisory (In effect through 9am Tuesday) - Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are possible across portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi into early Tuesday morning, primarily on elevated and exposed surfaces such as trees, powerlines, signs and some bridges. Any accumulation will not begin immediately due to the warm ground and increasing wind and dry air will also limit total icing. Precipitation will end well before dawn.

Bad News - a few more hours of freezing rain creating icy spots especially on elevated roads

OK News - drier and windy conditions arrive several hours before sunrise

Good News - leftover ice/moisture gone by midday Tuesday



Hard Freeze Warning (Tuesday, Wednesday mornings) - Sub-freezing temperatures in the mid teens are expected Tuesday morning in areas north of I-12 and Wednesday morning all over southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. The hard freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Wrap pipes with foam, newspaper or cloth and lightly drip a faucet overnight. Sensitive vegetation will likely die if not covered or moved inside. This will be our first hard freeze in over a year.

Wind Chill Advisory (Tuesday and Wednesday morning) - Very cold wind chills are expected. Feels like temperatures will be in the mid teens. Northerly winds at 10-20 mph with higher gusts will cause people and pets to experience feels-like temperatures, or wind chills, in the teens both mornings. Make sure people and pets have access to warmth. Minimize time outside, be sure to wear many light, loose fitting layers and keep extremities such as toes, fingers and ears covered. With cold temperatures and gusty winds, heat is more quickly transported way form the body, especially where skin is exposed. This can quickly lead to hypothermia. In addition the wind will cause exposed pipes and car radiators to cool more rapidly and reach to the actual air temperature far sooner than expected. Those objects will not cool below the air temperature though.

Up Next: After a frigid start Wednesday, temperatures the second half of the week gradually increase a bit. After reach the upper 40s on Wednesday and the low 60s on Thursday and fast moving cold front will move through the region. Some clouds and possibly isolated showers will be possible Thursday evening. No frozen precipitation is anticipated. On the other side of that front, another push of cold air will arrive for next weekend. This will send lows back into hard freeze territory so keep the pipes wrapped!

