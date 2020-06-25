Life Source Hospice will host curbside meals for front-line workers Thursday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - Life Source Hospice will be "Feeding the Frontlines" Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday, June 25 from 3 p.m.- 6 p.m. front-line workers are welcome to come and get burgers and hot dogs from Life Source Hospice.

Life Source Hospice is located at 11605 Southfork Ave.

Life Source Hospice has partnered with Life Source Home Health, Coca Cola, Red River Bank, Drago's, Green Oaks Funeral Home, Mele Printing, DME Express, Landmark of Baton Rouge, Landmark South, Landmark of Hammond, Heritage Manor of Baton Rouge, and Flannery Oaks Guest House to show "Thanks" to all of our local healthcare workers for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information you can call (225) 291-9421.