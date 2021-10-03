Lieutenant governor's runoff a low-key affair in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Though Louisiana is in the midst of a lieutenant governor's race, it's been hard to tell, overshadowed by the state's competitive race for governor.

Democrat Kip Holden and Republican Billy Nungesser have been running quieter campaigns for lieutenant governor, trying to build off grassroots support and name recognition to win votes in the Saturday runoff election.

The lieutenant governor is Louisiana's chief tourism ambassador, overseeing state parks, museums and tourism promotion efforts in the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism. Tourism is an $11 billion state industry.

With both contenders promising to be champions of the industry, the race has become more about personalities than policy points.

Holden, the Baton Rouge mayor, is a former city council member and state lawmaker. Nungesser is the former president of Plaquemines Parish.