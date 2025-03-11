76°
Lieutenant Governor pardons one lucky crawfish ahead of season height

Tuesday, March 11 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

HENDERSON - With the height of crawfish season upon us, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser pardoned one lucky crustacean to celebrate, granting him his own procession and regal habitat to spare him from a backyard boil fate. 

This year, the pardoned crawfish was dubbed Huval in honor of Pat Huval who founded and operated Pat's Restaurant in Henderson. Huval was also the first mayor of the town and held the position for over two decades, establishing a town hall and a local jail, incorporating trash service and creating the fire department. 

Huval the crawfish was the star of a procession and following his pardoning was taken to the Lake Fausse Point State Park in St. Martinville, where he will live out the rest of his days and hopefully sire many more crawfish in the future.

