License revoked for central Louisiana child care center
ALEXANDRIA - Louisiana's Department of Education says it's revoking the license of a child care center.
The department says in a Tuesday news release that the action involves the Jumpin' Jacks Development Center in Alexandria. The release says the department made the revocation decision after a mother complained that her child nearly escaped the center in December. The same mother told the department that earlier in the year she found her children outside the center without supervision when she arrived to pick them up.
The department said it has cited the center for 55 deficiencies in two years, including for issues of supervision and record keeping.
The center's owner declined to comment when reached by phone Tuesday evening. The department says she has 15 days to appeal the decision.
