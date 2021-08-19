Library of Congress evacuated due to claims of suspected explosives in nearby vehicle

WASHINGTON D.C. - The Library of Congress was evacuated Thursday when someone claimed that a truck near the building contained an explosive device.

The nearby Cannon House Office Building was also evacuated, according to ABC News.

Police are sending negotiators to engage with a man in the truck making the threat, CNN reports. The news outlet added that congressional staffers have been alerted to shelter in their offices.

US Capitol Police took to Twitter to warn the public about the incident.

MEDIA ALERT: This is an active bomb threat investigation. The staging area for journalists covering this situation is at Constitution and First Street, NW for your safety.



Please continue to avoid the area around the Library of Congress. pic.twitter.com/jTNVaBmVwR — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021

This is a developing situation that WBRZ will continue to monitor.