Library of Congress evacuated due to claims of suspected explosives in nearby vehicle

27 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, August 19 2021 Aug 19, 2021 August 19, 2021 9:43 AM August 19, 2021
Source: ABC News/CNN
By: Paula Jones

WASHINGTON D.C. - The Library of Congress was evacuated Thursday when someone claimed that a truck near the building contained an explosive device.

The nearby Cannon House Office Building was also evacuated, according to ABC News. 

Police are sending negotiators to engage with a man in the truck making the threat, CNN reports. The news outlet added that congressional staffers have been alerted to shelter in their offices.

US Capitol Police took to Twitter to warn the public about the incident.

This is a developing situation that WBRZ will continue to monitor. 

