Liberty High renaming process to cost $170,000, over $55,000 raised in donations so far

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge School officials now have a better idea of how much it’s going to cost to re-brand and put up new signage at the newly renamed Liberty High School.

Everything with the school’s former name, Lee High School, was removed from campus in August after the school board voted for the change in July.

When the school board looked at changing the school’s name back in 2016, they estimated that it would cost anywhere from $250,000 to $300,000.

After receiving a range of new estimates, that price has gone down. And there’s already been lots of donations coming in from the community to help out.

The board’s committee of a whole met Thursday to receive an official update on renaming costs and funding for Liberty High. Board president Mike Gaudet says they’ve worked in part with CSRS Inc. to nail down a final price tag.

“For a total of approximately $170,488. So these numbers are pretty well secure,” Gaudet said.

According to a memo sent to Superintendent Leslie Brown, the $170,000 is broken down like this:

- School athletic uniforms - $59,667.32

- School items for re-branding - $17,320.98

- School signage - $93,500.00

In the past two months, tens of thousands of dollars have been raised to offset the cost.

“To date, and next meeting, I'll read out the list of people who have contributed. But to date, we have a little over $55,000 submitted as donations for that effort,” Gaudet said.

If donations do not cover the complete cost of the renaming process, Gaudet says they’ll have to work on appropriating funds from the school board’s current budget since it wasn’t included beforehand.

