49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LHSAA State Track Local Winners

1 hour 8 minutes 48 seconds ago Saturday, February 22 2020 Feb 22, 2020 February 22, 2020 10:58 PM February 22, 2020 in Sports
Source: LHSAA
By: WBRZ Sports

LHSAA held the state track meet at LSU's Maddox Field house on Saturday. For local capital city winners and full results click the link below:

Full results here: https://lsusports.net/documents/2020/2/22//lhsaa_final_2020_results.pdf?id=6147

Team State Title Winners:

Episcopal (Men)

St. Joseph's (Women)

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days