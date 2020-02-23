49°
LHSAA State Track Local Winners
LHSAA held the state track meet at LSU's Maddox Field house on Saturday. For local capital city winners and full results click the link below:
Full results here: https://lsusports.net/documents/2020/2/22//lhsaa_final_2020_results.pdf?id=6147
Team State Title Winners:
Episcopal (Men)
St. Joseph's (Women)
