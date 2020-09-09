LHSAA moves up start of high school football, teams cleared to start contact practice Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Leaders of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association have unanimously approved a plan that will keep them on pace to start the high school football season next month.

LHSAA officials said they voted to allow contact drills after a discussion with lawmakers Wednesday. Leaders also voted to move the start of the season up to Oct. 1-3, a week earlier than previously planned.

The move Wednesday paves the way for high schools to begin the season next month after it was delayed due to COVID-19.

“I get a little emotional about this,” LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine told the Advocate. “This is what our coaches and players have been working toward.”

Officials said in August they were targeting an Oct. 8 kickoff for its high school football season.