LHSAA High School Playoff Brackets Announced

The 2019 LHSAA High School Football playoff brackets were released on Sunday.

Here is a breakdown on some of the teams from in and around the capital area

CLASS 5A

#4 East ASCENSION VS. #29 TERREBONNE

#5 ZACHARY VS. #28 LIVE OAK

#7 DESTREHAN VS. #26 PONCHATOULA

#9 CENTRAL VS. #24 EAST ST. JOHN

#13 DUTCHTOWN VS. #20 RUSTON

#16 WALKER VS. #17 THIBODAUX



CLASS 4A



#1 LAKESHORE VS. #32 ISTROUMA

#7 ASSUMPTION VS. #26 LAGRANGE

#9 EUNICE VS. #24 PLAQUEMINE





CLASS 3A



#3 LORANGER VS. #30 BAKER

#4 MADISON PREP VS. #29 N. WEBSTER

#6 MCDONOGH VS. #27 MENTORSHIP

#9 DONALDSONVILLE VS. #24 BRUSLY

#13 BOOKER T. WASH. VS. #20 LUTCHER



CLASS 2A

#5 AMITE VS. #28 WINNFIELD

#6 KENTWOOD VS. #27 BUNKIE

#14 DEQUINCY VS. #19 CAPITOL

#15 EAST FELICIANA VS. #18 GEN. TRASS

#16 PORT ALLEN VS. #17 RAYVILLE



CLASS 1A



#1 WEST ST. JOHN - BYE

#3 WHITE CASTLE - BYE

#6 EAST IBERVILLE - BYE

#12 HOMER VS. #21 SLAUGHTER DIV I

#1 ARCHBISHOP RUMMEL - BYE

#2 CATHOLIC - B.R.- BYE

#3 JOHN CURTIS- BYE

#5 SCOTLANDVILLE VS. #12 MCKINLEY



DIV II



#1 ST. THOMAS MORE- BYE

#2 DE LA SALLE- BYE



#3 UNIVERSITY LAB VS. #14 LUSHER CHARTER

#5 ST. LOUIS VS. #12 ST. MICHAEL

#7 TEURLINGS CATH. VS. #10 PARKVIEW BAPTIST

DIV III

#1 LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN- BYE

#5 DUNHAM- BYE ( WILL FACE #4 NEWMAN IN QUARTERS)



#11 N.LAKE CHRISTIAN VS. #6 EPISCOPAL



DIV IV

#3 ASCENSION CATH. VS. #14 RIVERSIDE ACAD.

#11 ST. EDMUND VS. #6 SOUTHERN LAB

#7 CATHOLIC - P.C. VS. #10 CEDAR CREEK

For more, you can see the full bracket here: http://lhsaa.org/sports/brackets-results/football