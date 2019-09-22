Latest Weather Blog
LGBT anti-discrimination employment bill advances in Senate
BATON ROUGE - Senators advanced a proposal to ban employment discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, moments after an initial vote appeared to stall the measure in committee.
Sen. Regina Barrow, a Baton Rouge Democrat, changed her vote Thursday to move the bill out of the Senate Labor Committee and to a full Senate debate.
Sen. Troy Carter, a New Orleans Democrat, described his bill as protecting LGBT people's human rights. Business groups say the measure could lead to onerous litigation from employees.
With Barrow's switched vote, the committee advanced the measure with a 4-3 vote.
The proposal would apply to public and private business, but exempt churches and religious organizations.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has enacted similar anti-discrimination provisions for state agencies and contractors.
