Letlow's widow enters race for Louisiana congressional seat

Julia Letlow, a Republican from Richland Parish, is taking up the torch her late husband left behind by running for the 5th Congressional District Seat.

Her husband, Luke, succumbed to COVID complications mere days before he was expected to take office.

According to News Star, Letlow issued a statement regarding her decision to run, saying, "Everything in my life and in my marriage has prepared me for this moment. My motivation is the passion Luke and I both shared: to better this region that we called home and to leave it a better place for our children and future generations."

"I am running to continue the mission Luke started — to stand up for our Christian values, to fight for our rural agricultural communities and to deliver real results to move our state forward.’’

Her husband died on Dec. 29, leaving her to care for their two children, a 3-year-old named Jeremiah and a 1-year-old named Jacqueline.

Democrat Sandra "Candy" Christophe of Alexandria, who finished third in the Nov. 3 primary election and missed the Dec. 5 runoff election by fewer than 500 votes, announced last week she will run again.

“After much prayer, I do not feel relieved of my assignment to serve District 5 as its next U.S. Congressional Representative,” Christophe, a small business owner, said in her official announcement statement. “When elected, I will be an advocate for all and accessible to all.”

State Sen. Stewart Cathey, R-West Monroe, State Rep. Michael Echols, R-Monroe, State Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Pineville, and Ouachita Parish Police Juror Scotty Robinson told USA Today Network they won't run in deference to Letlow.