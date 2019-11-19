Less than 1 percent of residents have responded to roadwork survey, officials say they need more

BATON ROUGE – Information the state needs to improve roads and ease congestion is not coming in. A survey was sent out six weeks ago seeking help from commuters. They say the response was far too limited.

“We sent it out to 156,000 households and only got about 1,500 back. So one out of every 100,” said Jamie Setze, the Capital Region Planning Commission executive director.

CRPC is partnering with DOTD to collect data in the household travel survey. Without the input, Setze says future road projects could be based on the past.

“The last time we did one of these surveys was 25 years ago, so we really want to update this. Many have changed where they live and work a lot over the last 25 years,” he said.

The survey consists of a list of questions for drivers to fill out, like when they drive, what route and how long their commute takes. The survey deadline has been extended to Dec. 6. Setze is hoping at least 1,000 more people participate.

The survey can be found online here.