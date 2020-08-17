Less humid for Monday and Tuesday, watching two tropical waves

Sunny skies and more manageable humidity to start the week.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Happy Monday everyone! Early this morning (before 7 am) a couple of showers may move into our viewing area on the west side of the Mississippi River. They will not be long-lived and it’s entirely possible that they don’t make it here at all. Dry air has taken over and rain is not expected this afternoon. Coastal shower activity will still be possible, but it will stay along the coast. Temperatures will be heating up to near 95 degrees with winds out of the north. This means that the humidity will be more manageable and heat index values will stay below the 100-degree mark. Lower moisture levels also mean we can cool to near 73 overnight tonight.

Up Next: Dry conditions will hang around for Tuesday too. When we have drier conditions, the air can heat and cool more efficiently. High temperatures will be near 96 and lows will be able to cool to near 71 on Tuesday night. Moisture will then make a slow return. Afternoon showers will be possible starting Wednesday and rain coverage will increase each day approaching the weekend. Temperatures will be a bit cooler in the very low 90s and overnight lows in the mid-70s. Right now the wettest day in the forecast looks to be Saturday. Stay with us as we continue to bring updates on changing weather information!

The Tropics: Over the weekend, both Tropical Storm Josephine and Kyle completely dissipated. There are now two new tropical waves out in the Atlantic. Both have a medium chance of development over the next five days. One of these disturbances is currently on track to enter the Gulf, but it is at least five days away.

Tropical Outlook Information:

A fast-moving tropical wave located about 400 miles east of the Windward Islands continues to produce disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. This disturbance is expected to move westward at about 20 mph during the next few days, and that fast forward speed is likely to limit significant development while the system approaches the Windward and southern Leeward Islands today, and moves across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea on Tuesday and Wednesday. After that time, however, the system is expected to move more slowly westward across the western Caribbean Sea, where upper-level winds could become more conducive for the development of a tropical depression during the latter part of this week. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected over portions of the Windward and southern Leeward Islands beginning this evening through Tuesday morning.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...50 percent.

Another tropical wave located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic well to the south-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a large area of cloudiness and disorganized showers. The wave is forecast to move westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph during the next few days, and environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for the development of a tropical depression during the middle-to-latter part of this week while the system moves across the central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...60 percent.

