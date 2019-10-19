Les Miles speaks to Baton Rouge rotary

BATON ROUGE - Using the majority of time to salute local law enforcement, denounce hate and divisions in the community, and to tell some funny family stories, LSU head coach Les Miles entertained the Baton Rouge Rotary Club for over half an hour on Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking at Tiger Stadium, Miles once again denounced the shooter of officers Matthew Gerald, Montrell Jackson and sheriff's deputy Brad Garafola, calling the victims heroes.

When Miles turned to football, he said Colby Delahoussaye is still recovering from injuries sustained in a car crash that claimed the lives of 2 other men in the vehicle.

"I think anyone who goes through something like that has some pain involved," Miles said.

"He realized he was fortunate to get out of that back seat."

Miles praised his team's offseason workout regiment and singled out Lewis Neal for setting a team-record 392 pound clean and jerk.

He added that the "throwing and catching" are going well.