Les Miles sells million dollar home but isn't leaving Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – The Miles family isn't leaving Baton Rouge but they're getting out of their upscale home along Corporate Boulevard.

Former LSU coach Les and wife Kathy sold their home in the Bocage Lake neighborhood for “close to the list price” of $1.76 million. The sale closes next week.

The family has lived in the home since moving to Baton Rouge in 2005.

The home in the gated neighborhood has 6 bedrooms with as many bathrooms plus a half-bath in 5,535 square feet. There is a pool and a basketball court.

In a previous WBRZ.com report about the house going up for sale, it was described to have a "great floor plan with every room imaginable" and includes a slab granite in the kitchens, double ovens and warming drawer.

> CLICK HERE to see pictures of the inside of the home.

Bedrooms have private bathrooms and there is an outdoor living room featuring a 19 x 24 screened porch with a gas grill, and double sink overlooking the pool.

The sales pitch reads: "Great for Entertaining!"

The Business Report magazine reported Thursday Les Miles and his wife “love the people” here and “they will continue to be based here,” quoting realtor Quita Cutrer.

Cutrer told WBRZ the Miles family purchased another home in Baton Rouge but declined to reveal where.

