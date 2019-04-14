57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Les Miles dances on stage with Rick Ross after Kansas spring game

1 hour 41 minutes 16 seconds ago Sunday, April 14 2019 Apr 14, 2019 April 14, 2019 12:11 PM April 14, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raykael Morris
Photo: Yahoo

Kansas- One football coach's attempt to "Stay Schemin" has their fans hyped up for the upcoming season.

Former LSU and first-year University of Kansas Head Coach Les Miles was spotted on stage with Rick Ross Friday night after the Kansas spring game.

The mad hatter was showing off his best dance moves to "I'm on One" by Rick Ross.

Who knew Les Miles had many talents including coaching, acting, and now rapping.

Apparently, Miles was feeling real "bossy" after he cut a promo for Twitter announcing that Rick Ross would be performing at the Kansas spring game concert Late Night Under the Lights.

According to Yahoo, the word around the Kansas locker room is that leading up the concert, Miles was playing Rich Ross music before meetings. Hopefully, Miles played "All I do is win" by Ross to give the Kansas players a little motivation after their disappointing season last year.

Miles became the head coach of the University of Kansas football team November of last year after the Jayhawks went 3-9 overall in the 2018 regular season.

Prior to that, Miles was the Head football coach at LSU from 2005-2016 where he won his first National Championship and earned the Tigers their third.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days