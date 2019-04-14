Les Miles dances on stage with Rick Ross after Kansas spring game

Photo: Yahoo

Kansas- One football coach's attempt to "Stay Schemin" has their fans hyped up for the upcoming season.

Former LSU and first-year University of Kansas Head Coach Les Miles was spotted on stage with Rick Ross Friday night after the Kansas spring game.

The mad hatter was showing off his best dance moves to "I'm on One" by Rick Ross.

Who knew Les Miles had many talents including coaching, acting, and now rapping.

Apparently, Miles was feeling real "bossy" after he cut a promo for Twitter announcing that Rick Ross would be performing at the Kansas spring game concert Late Night Under the Lights.

It’s officially OFFICIAL. @RickRoss will be performing at Late Night Under the Lights pic.twitter.com/Qpqs8td9RL — Les Miles (@CoachLesMiles) April 5, 2019

According to Yahoo, the word around the Kansas locker room is that leading up the concert, Miles was playing Rich Ross music before meetings. Hopefully, Miles played "All I do is win" by Ross to give the Kansas players a little motivation after their disappointing season last year.

Miles became the head coach of the University of Kansas football team November of last year after the Jayhawks went 3-9 overall in the 2018 regular season.

Prior to that, Miles was the Head football coach at LSU from 2005-2016 where he won his first National Championship and earned the Tigers their third.