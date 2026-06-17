Les Miles appears at No. 7 in head coach power ranking

BATON ROUGE - A new ranking of head coaches in the Power Five conferences places LSU’s Les Miles at the No. 7 position.

The CBS Sports poll ranks all head coaches in college football’s top-flight conferences in 65 positions. Miles is the second highest ranked coach in the SEC behind the Crimson Tide’s Nick Saban at No. 1.

The write-up for Miles, who finished in the poll at No. 4 last go around, reads as follows:

“Miles was almost fired after last season, and depending on whom you want to believe, the only reason he wasn't was that the school couldn't afford to do it. While the last two years have not been up to the standards Miles has helped set at LSU, he's still ranked this high because he does still have that national championship and two SEC titles under his belt.”

Here’s how the top 10 looked:

1. Nick Saban, Alabama (1)

2. Urban Meyer, Ohio State (2)

3. Gary Patterson, TCU (5)

4. Bob Stoops, Oklahoma (3)

5. Mark Dantonio, Michigan State (15)

6. Jimbo Fisher, Florida State (8)

7. Les Miles, LSU (4)

8. Dabo Swinney, Clemson (22)

9. David Shaw, Stanford (20)

10. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan (9)

The entire top 25 can be viewed by clicking here.