Lenten season begins with the observation of Ash Wednesday

Lent, a penitential period of time used to prepare for Easter, begins with Ash Wednesday and churches throughout south Louisiana are assisting parishioners who observe Lenten traditions.

An Ash Wednesday Schedule is listed below.

Holy Family Church

319 N. Jefferson Ave.

Port Allen

8 a.m., 6 p.m. MAss with ashes

Noon ashes only

Holy Rosary Church

44450 Hwy. 429

St. Amant

6 a.m., noon, 6 p.m.

Immaculate Conception Church

865 Hatchell Lane

Denham Springs

8:30 a.m., noon, 5 & 7 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy Church

445 Marquette Avenue

Baton Rouge

6:30 & 8:00 a.m., noon, 6 p.m.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church

11485 Ferdinand Street

St. Francisville

5:30 p.m.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Chapel

3147 Church Street

Jackson

Noon

Our Lady of Pompeii Church

14450 Hwy. 442

West Tickfaw

6:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ

2250 Main Street

Baton Rouge

Noon, 6:00 p.m.

St. Alphonsus Church

14040 Greenwell Springs Road

Greenwell Springs

6 & 8:30 a.m., noon, 6 p.m.

St. Francis of Assisi Church

818 West 10th Street

Donaldsonville

7 a.m.

St. George Church

7808 St. George Drive

Baton Rouge

6:30 & 8 a.m., 6 p.m.

Noon Liturgy of Word and ashes

St. Joseph Church

15710 Hwy. 16

French Settlement

8:10 a.m., 5:30 p.m.

Communion service with ashes

St. Mark Church

42021 Highway 621

Gonzales

8:30 a.m., 6:30 p.m.

Noon ashes only

St. Mary of False River Church

348 West Main Street

New Roads

7 a.m., noon, 6:30 p.m.

St. Paul the Apostle Church

3912 Gus Young Avenue

Baton Rouge

6 p.m.

According to The Catholic Commentator, Catholics aged 18 through 59 are bound by a grave obligation to observe a solemn fast on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday.

Catholics aged 14 and up are to abstain from meat on Ash Wednesday, all Fridays of Lent and Good Friday as well.

To abstain from meat means refraining from eating beef, veal, pork, pr poultry at least, although not necessarily eggs, milk products or meat broths, or condiments made from animal fat. The consumption of fish, shellfish and reptiles is permitted if desired.

Beyond the mandatory days listed above, abstinence from meat on every Friday throughout the year which is not a solemnity and fasting on all Lenten weekdays (especially Wednesdays and Fridays) and on Holy Saturday is strongly recommended for all Catholics.

Lent ends on Thursday, April 9.