Lenny Kravitz added to 2015 Jazz Fest lineup

NEW ORLEANS - After a 10-year hiatus, rocker Lenny Kravitz returns to the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.



Producers of the festival announced Tuesday that Kravitz is scheduled to perform Sunday, May 3. He last performed at the festival in 2004.



Kravitz joins a lineup that includes Elton John, The Who, Jimmy Buffet, Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga, No Doubt, Keith Urban, John Legend, Ed Sheeran, T.I., Pitbull and Trombone Shorty.



Jazz Fest annually draws hundreds of thousands of music fans to New Orleans for two weekends of jazz, blues, Cajun, zydeco and gospel. In all, more than 500 acts will perform on 12 stages positioned around the Fair Grounds Race Course.



The festival will run April 24, 25 and 26, and April 30, May 1, 2 and 3.