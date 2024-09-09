86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Legislative Audit: Two Livingston Parish agencies were subject to check, bank fraud in 2023

1 hour 12 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, September 09 2024 Sep 9, 2024 September 09, 2024 12:09 PM September 09, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

LIVINGSTON — Two Livingston Parish government agencies were the victims of fraud in 2023, a Louisiana Legislative Auditor report said.

According to an independent auditor, the Livingston Parish Sewerage District officials discovered two counterfeit transactions totaling $19,966.33. One transaction was $9,987.56 debited from the account, and another was a counterfeit check for $9,978.77. 

The report also detailed stolen checks from Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 4. Multiple district checks were stolen from the mailbox outside the district's office and were used to make counterfeit checks. A few of these checks were cashed at local banks before bank personnel notified the district. 

Both agencies who were defrauded were reimbursed for the total amount of money stolen. 

