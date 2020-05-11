Latest Weather Blog
Legendary soul singer, Betty Wright dies at 66
Iconic R&B singer, Betty Wright died following a long battle with cancer.
According to NPR, Wright, who was best known for her hits "Clean Up Woman" and "Tonight is the Night," passed away at her Miami home on Saturday, May 9.
Steve Greenberg, president of S-Curve Records, confirmed the singer's death on Sunday.
Greenberg, who collaborated on several recordings with Wright, called her "one of the most significant women in the history of R&B music, period."
Wright's rise to fame culminated with her becoming the first woman to have a record on her own label achieve gold status.
She worked with a variety of artists including Marvin Gaye, Bob Marley, Lil Wayne, and The Roots.
In recent decades, she served as a mentor to younger artists like Jennifer Lopez and Joss Stone.
During an NPR interview, the award-winning singer discussed her reasons for coaching younger performers. She explained it was her way of protecting the integrity of pop music and of choosing to be productive instead of competitive.
"I believe in legacy," Wright said. "And I believe in making the radio sound better. If I gotta listen to it, I want it to sound good. So I'm tired of people disturbing the peace, getting on the radio and sounding a hot mess. If I can tell what the note really is, why let them go to the note they think it is? I've got that mama vibe. I don't look at it with an ego."
Wright was 66 years old.
