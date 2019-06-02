93°
Legendary Queen of Creole Cuisine, Leah Chase, dies at 96

5 hours 21 minutes 50 seconds ago Sunday, June 02 2019 Jun 2, 2019 June 02, 2019 10:31 AM June 02, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Advocate
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The legendary New Orleans chef and civil rights icon Leah Chase has died at 96, according to a statement her family released to news outlets.
  
Chase shepherded Dooky Chase's Restaurant from a sandwich shop that catered to patrons buying lottery tickets to the first fine-dining, white-tablecloth restaurant for African Americans in the city.
  
During the civil rights movement, she fed activists like Thurgood Marshall and Martin Luther King Jr.
  
She broke the city's segregation laws by seating both white and black customers and sent food to jailed activists.
  
Age didn't slow her down much. She went to her restaurant every day, using her walker while chatting with patrons and overseeing the kitchen.
  
Tourists from around the country flocked to Dooky Chase's to experience Creole cooking like shrimp etouffee or jambalaya.

