Legendary jazz trumpeter Wallace Roney dies due to virus-related complications

Iconic jazz trumpeter Wallace Roney passed away following complications related to COVID-19, Tuesday. Photo: CNN

Iconic jazz trumpeter Wallace Roney has died of complications of COVID-19, CNN reports.

Roney passed away Tuesday at St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey, publicist Lydia Liebman said in a statement.

"I am saddened to confirm that the iconic trumpeter and jazz legend Wallace Roney passed away due to complications of COVID-19 this morning just before noon," Liebman said.

"Working with Wallace was and will remain one of the greatest privileges of my life," his publicist said. "It was an honor to represent him and to be part of his musical world. I cannot even begin to express how much I will miss him and his music."

"We are devastated," Erin Davis, Cheryl Davis and Vince Wilburn, Jr. wrote in a post on the Twitter account dedicated to jazz legend Miles Davis. "Wallace was a global life force in the jazz community."

Roney took lessons from Clark Terry and Dizzy Gillespie and studied with Miles Davis.

The legendary musician was 59 years old.